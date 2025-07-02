“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADBE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/02/2020 $10,000



07/02/2020 $8,851



07/01/2025 End date: 07/01/2025 Start price/share: $442.95 End price/share: $392.10 Starting shares: 22.58 Ending shares: 22.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -11.48% Average annual return: -2.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,851.70

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,851.70 today (as of 07/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -11.48% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham