“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|07/15/2020
|
|End date:
|07/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$235.58
|End price/share:
|$294.55
|Starting shares:
|42.45
|Ending shares:
|42.45
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|25.03%
|Average annual return:
|4.57%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,503.61
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,503.61 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.03% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer