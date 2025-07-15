“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADSK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/15/2020 $10,000



07/15/2020 $12,503



07/14/2025 End date: 07/14/2025 Start price/share: $235.58 End price/share: $294.55 Starting shares: 42.45 Ending shares: 42.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 25.03% Average annual return: 4.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,503.61

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,503.61 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.03% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer