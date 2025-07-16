The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

KMX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/18/2005 $10,000



07/18/2005 $46,370



07/15/2025 End date: 07/15/2025 Start price/share: $13.57 End price/share: $62.98 Starting shares: 736.92 Ending shares: 736.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 364.11% Average annual return: 7.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $46,370.79

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $46,370.79 today (as of 07/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 364.11% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch