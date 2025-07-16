Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

— Warren Buffett

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

KMX 20-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/18/2005
$10,000

07/18/2005		   $46,370

07/15/2025
End date: 07/15/2025
Start price/share: $13.57
End price/share: $62.98
Starting shares: 736.92
Ending shares: 736.92
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 364.11%
Average annual return: 7.97%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $46,370.79

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $46,370.79 today (as of 07/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 364.11% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch