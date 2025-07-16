“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|07/18/2005
|
|End date:
|07/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$13.57
|End price/share:
|$62.98
|Starting shares:
|736.92
|Ending shares:
|736.92
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|364.11%
|Average annual return:
|7.97%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$46,370.79
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $46,370.79 today (as of 07/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 364.11% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch