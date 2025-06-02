“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

05/30/2025 End date: 05/30/2025 Start price/share: $62.37 End price/share: $180.94 Starting shares: 160.33 Ending shares: 160.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 190.11% Average annual return: 11.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,014.15

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,014.15 today (as of 05/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 190.11% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch