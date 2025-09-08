“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|09/08/2015
|
|End date:
|09/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$49.68
|End price/share:
|$177.75
|Starting shares:
|201.29
|Ending shares:
|239.62
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$18.55
|Total return:
|325.93%
|Average annual return:
|15.59%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$42,579.70
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,579.70 today (as of 09/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 325.93% (something to think about: how might DOV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Dover Corp paid investors a total of $18.55/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that DOV has a current yield of approximately 1.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $49.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.36%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer