One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

DOV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/08/2015 $10,000



09/08/2015 $42,579



09/05/2025 End date: 09/05/2025 Start price/share: $49.68 End price/share: $177.75 Starting shares: 201.29 Ending shares: 239.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.55 Total return: 325.93% Average annual return: 15.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,579.70

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,579.70 today (as of 09/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 325.93% (something to think about: how might DOV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Dover Corp paid investors a total of $18.55/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that DOV has a current yield of approximately 1.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $49.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.36%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer