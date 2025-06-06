The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) back in 2005, holding through to today.

CRM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/06/2005 $10,000



06/06/2005 $534,740



06/05/2025 End date: 06/05/2025 Start price/share: $5.03 End price/share: $267.14 Starting shares: 1,988.07 Ending shares: 2,002.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.02 Total return: 5,249.81% Average annual return: 22.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $534,740.43

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.00%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $534,740.43 today (as of 06/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5,249.81% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of CRM’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Salesforce Inc of $2.02/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.62%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $5.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.33%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch