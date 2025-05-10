“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering lululemon athletica inc (NASD: LULU) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|05/15/2015
|
|End date:
|05/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$64.49
|End price/share:
|$315.84
|Starting shares:
|155.06
|Ending shares:
|155.06
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|389.75%
|Average annual return:
|17.21%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$48,980.65
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $48,980.65 today (as of 05/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 389.75% (something to think about: how might LULU shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert