“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|06/10/2020
|
|End date:
|06/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$181.71
|End price/share:
|$147.46
|Starting shares:
|55.03
|Ending shares:
|55.03
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-18.85%
|Average annual return:
|-4.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,115.58
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,115.58 today (as of 06/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -18.85% (something to think about: how might CRL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin