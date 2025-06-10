“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CRL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/10/2020 $10,000



06/10/2020 $8,115



06/09/2025 End date: 06/09/2025 Start price/share: $181.71 End price/share: $147.46 Starting shares: 55.03 Ending shares: 55.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -18.85% Average annual return: -4.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,115.58

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,115.58 today (as of 06/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -18.85% (something to think about: how might CRL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin