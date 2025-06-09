“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Starbucks Corp. (NASD: SBUX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

SBUX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2020 $10,000



06/09/2020 $12,134



06/06/2025 End date: 06/06/2025 Start price/share: $82.37 End price/share: $89.64 Starting shares: 121.40 Ending shares: 135.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.40 Total return: 21.37% Average annual return: 3.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,134.73

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,134.73 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 21.37% (something to think about: how might SBUX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Starbucks Corp. paid investors a total of $10.40/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that SBUX has a current yield of approximately 2.72%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $82.37/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.30%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch