The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA) back in 2015, holding through to today.

ULTA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/07/2015 $10,000



05/07/2015 $25,159



05/06/2025 End date: 05/06/2025 Start price/share: $153.84 End price/share: $387.14 Starting shares: 65.00 Ending shares: 65.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 151.65% Average annual return: 9.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,159.49

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $25,159.49 today (as of 05/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 151.65% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham