The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

05/16/2025 End date: 05/16/2025 Start price/share: $15.84 End price/share: $98.24 Starting shares: 631.31 Ending shares: 948.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.65 Total return: 831.98% Average annual return: 11.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $93,132.55

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $93,132.55 today (as of 05/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 831.98% (something to think about: how might WMT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Walmart Inc paid investors a total of $11.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .94/share, we calculate that WMT has a current yield of approximately 0.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .94 against the original $15.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.06%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham