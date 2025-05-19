“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|05/19/2005
|
|End date:
|05/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$15.84
|End price/share:
|$98.24
|Starting shares:
|631.31
|Ending shares:
|948.68
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$11.65
|Total return:
|831.98%
|Average annual return:
|11.80%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$93,132.55
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $93,132.55 today (as of 05/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 831.98% (something to think about: how might WMT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Walmart Inc paid investors a total of $11.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .94/share, we calculate that WMT has a current yield of approximately 0.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .94 against the original $15.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.06%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham