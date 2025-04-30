“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

ELV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/30/2020 $10,000



04/30/2020 $15,684



04/29/2025 End date: 04/29/2025 Start price/share: $280.73 End price/share: $413.65 Starting shares: 35.62 Ending shares: 37.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.64 Total return: 56.87% Average annual return: 9.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,684.96

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,684.96 today (as of 04/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 56.87% (something to think about: how might ELV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Elevance Health Inc paid investors a total of $26.64/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.84/share, we calculate that ELV has a current yield of approximately 1.65%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.84 against the original $280.73/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.59%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch