“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

05/16/2025 End date: 05/16/2025 Start price/share: $90.56 End price/share: $35.77 Starting shares: 110.42 Ending shares: 145.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.91 Total return: -47.79% Average annual return: -6.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,222.27

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,222.27 today (as of 05/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -47.79% (something to think about: how might SLB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Schlumberger Ltd paid investors a total of $13.91/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.14/share, we calculate that SLB has a current yield of approximately 3.19%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.14 against the original $90.56/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.52%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle