“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|05/19/2015
|
|End date:
|05/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$90.56
|End price/share:
|$35.77
|Starting shares:
|110.42
|Ending shares:
|145.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.91
|Total return:
|-47.79%
|Average annual return:
|-6.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,222.27
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,222.27 today (as of 05/16/2025). On a total return basis, that's a result of -47.79%.
Notice that Schlumberger Ltd paid investors a total of $13.91/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.14/share, we calculate that SLB has a current yield of approximately 3.19%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.14 against the original $90.56/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.52%.
