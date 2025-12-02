“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/02/2020
|
|End date:
|12/01/2025
|Start price/share:
|$478.89
|End price/share:
|$585.15
|Starting shares:
|20.88
|Ending shares:
|21.15
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.71
|Total return:
|23.77%
|Average annual return:
|4.36%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,378.57
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,378.57 today (as of 12/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.77% (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $6.71/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.29%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $478.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.06%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha