“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

TMO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/02/2020 $10,000



12/02/2020 $12,378



12/01/2025 End date: 12/01/2025 Start price/share: $478.89 End price/share: $585.15 Starting shares: 20.88 Ending shares: 21.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.71 Total return: 23.77% Average annual return: 4.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,378.57

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,378.57 today (as of 12/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.77% (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $6.71/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.29%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $478.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.06%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha