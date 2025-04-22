“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/22/2020
|
|End date:
|04/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$106.84
|End price/share:
|$93.78
|Starting shares:
|93.60
|Ending shares:
|105.49
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$19.06
|Total return:
|-1.07%
|Average annual return:
|-0.22%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,890.48
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,890.48 today (as of 04/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -1.07% (something to think about: how might TGT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Target Corp paid investors a total of $19.06/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.48/share, we calculate that TGT has a current yield of approximately 4.78%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.48 against the original $106.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.47%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham