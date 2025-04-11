Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ADM 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 04/13/2020
$10,000

04/13/2020		   $14,151

04/10/2025
End date: 04/10/2025
Start price/share: $36.07
End price/share: $44.48
Starting shares: 277.24
Ending shares: 318.21
Dividends reinvested/share: $8.47
Total return: 41.54%
Average annual return: 7.20%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $14,151.70

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,151.70 today (as of 04/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 41.54% (something to think about: how might ADM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Archer Daniels Midland Co. paid investors a total of $8.47/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.04/share, we calculate that ADM has a current yield of approximately 4.59%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.04 against the original $36.07/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.73%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett