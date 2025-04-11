“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|04/13/2020
|
|End date:
|04/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$36.07
|End price/share:
|$44.48
|Starting shares:
|277.24
|Ending shares:
|318.21
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.47
|Total return:
|41.54%
|Average annual return:
|7.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,151.70
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,151.70 today (as of 04/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 41.54% (something to think about: how might ADM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Archer Daniels Midland Co. paid investors a total of $8.47/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.04/share, we calculate that ADM has a current yield of approximately 4.59%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.04 against the original $36.07/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.73%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett