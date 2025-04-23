The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

WBD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/11/2005 $10,000



07/11/2005 $22,836



04/22/2025 End date: 04/22/2025 Start price/share: $3.48 End price/share: $7.95 Starting shares: 2,873.56 Ending shares: 2,873.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 128.45% Average annual return: 4.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,836.61

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,836.61 today (as of 04/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 128.45% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer