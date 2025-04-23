“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|07/11/2005
|
|End date:
|04/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$3.48
|End price/share:
|$7.95
|Starting shares:
|2,873.56
|Ending shares:
|2,873.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|128.45%
|Average annual return:
|4.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,836.61
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,836.61 today (as of 04/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 128.45% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer