The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fiserv Inc (NYSE: FI)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

FI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/04/2005 $10,000



04/04/2005 $56,070



04/01/2025 End date: 04/01/2025 Start price/share: $39.60 End price/share: $222.01 Starting shares: 252.53 Ending shares: 252.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 460.63% Average annual return: 9.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $56,070.58

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.00%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $56,070.58 today (as of 04/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 460.63% (something to think about: how might FI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett