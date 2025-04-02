“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fiserv Inc (NYSE: FI)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|04/04/2005
|
|End date:
|04/01/2025
|Start price/share:
|$39.60
|End price/share:
|$222.01
|Starting shares:
|252.53
|Ending shares:
|252.53
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|460.63%
|Average annual return:
|9.00%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$56,070.58
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.00%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $56,070.58 today (as of 04/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 460.63% (something to think about: how might FI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett