The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

08/12/2025 End date: 08/12/2025 Start price/share: $22.42 End price/share: $131.02 Starting shares: 446.03 Ending shares: 702.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.29 Total return: 820.74% Average annual return: 11.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $92,137.73

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $92,137.73 today (as of 08/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 820.74% (something to think about: how might ABT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Abbott Laboratories paid investors a total of $23.29/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.36/share, we calculate that ABT has a current yield of approximately 1.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.36 against the original $22.42/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.03%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham