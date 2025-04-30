The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a two-decade holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) back in 2005, holding through to today.

NEM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/02/2005 $10,000



05/02/2005 $20,486



04/29/2025 End date: 04/29/2025 Start price/share: $37.72 End price/share: $52.96 Starting shares: 265.11 Ending shares: 386.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.92 Total return: 104.73% Average annual return: 3.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,486.67

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $20,486.67 today (as of 04/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 104.73% (something to think about: how might NEM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Newmont Corp paid investors a total of $16.92/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that NEM has a current yield of approximately 1.89%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $37.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.01%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Don’t wait for the perfect time, you will wait forever. Always take advantage of the time you’re given and make it perfect.” — Daymond John