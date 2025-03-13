“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into US Bancorp (NYSE: USB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/13/2015
|
|End date:
|03/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$44.29
|End price/share:
|$41.68
|Starting shares:
|225.78
|Ending shares:
|317.43
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$15.39
|Total return:
|32.30%
|Average annual return:
|2.84%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,233.88
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,233.88 today (as of 03/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 32.30% (something to think about: how might USB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that US Bancorp paid investors a total of $15.39/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that USB has a current yield of approximately 4.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $44.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.84%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham