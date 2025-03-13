“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into US Bancorp (NYSE: USB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

03/12/2025 End date: 03/12/2025 Start price/share: $44.29 End price/share: $41.68 Starting shares: 225.78 Ending shares: 317.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.39 Total return: 32.30% Average annual return: 2.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,233.88

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,233.88 today (as of 03/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 32.30% (something to think about: how might USB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that US Bancorp paid investors a total of $15.39/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that USB has a current yield of approximately 4.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $44.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.84%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham