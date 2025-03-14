“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASD: ADP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

ADP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2015 $10,000



03/16/2015 $41,128



03/13/2025 End date: 03/13/2025 Start price/share: $87.35 End price/share: $290.55 Starting shares: 114.48 Ending shares: 141.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.84 Total return: 311.45% Average annual return: 15.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,128.97

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,128.97 today (as of 03/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 311.45% (something to think about: how might ADP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Automatic Data Processing Inc. paid investors a total of $34.84/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.16/share, we calculate that ADP has a current yield of approximately 2.12%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.16 against the original $87.35/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.43%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett