The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

03/14/2025 End date: 03/14/2025 Start price/share: $31.67 End price/share: $43.57 Starting shares: 315.76 Ending shares: 866.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $42.67 Total return: 277.43% Average annual return: 6.87% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $37,774.20

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $37,774.20 today (as of 03/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 277.43% (something to think about: how might VZ shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Verizon Communications Inc paid investors a total of $42.67/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.71/share, we calculate that VZ has a current yield of approximately 6.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.71 against the original $31.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 19.64%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch