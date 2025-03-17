“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|03/17/2005
|
|End date:
|03/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$31.67
|End price/share:
|$43.57
|Starting shares:
|315.76
|Ending shares:
|866.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$42.67
|Total return:
|277.43%
|Average annual return:
|6.87%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$37,774.20
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $37,774.20 today (as of 03/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 277.43% (something to think about: how might VZ shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Verizon Communications Inc paid investors a total of $42.67/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.71/share, we calculate that VZ has a current yield of approximately 6.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.71 against the original $31.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 19.64%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch