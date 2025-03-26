“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/26/2015
|
|End date:
|03/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$5.04
|End price/share:
|$27.54
|Starting shares:
|1,984.13
|Ending shares:
|1,984.13
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|446.43%
|Average annual return:
|18.50%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$54,649.66
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.50%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $54,649.66 today (as of 03/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 446.43% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett