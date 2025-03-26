“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

CZR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/26/2015 $10,000



03/26/2015 $54,649



03/25/2025 End date: 03/25/2025 Start price/share: $5.04 End price/share: $27.54 Starting shares: 1,984.13 Ending shares: 1,984.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 446.43% Average annual return: 18.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $54,649.66

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.50%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $54,649.66 today (as of 03/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 446.43% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett