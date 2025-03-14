“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a ten year holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2015, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX). Let’s examine what would have happened over a ten year holding period, had you invested in BSX shares back in 2015 and held on.

BSX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2015 $10,000



03/16/2015 $55,340



03/13/2025 End date: 03/13/2025 Start price/share: $17.24 End price/share: $95.37 Starting shares: 580.05 Ending shares: 580.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 453.19% Average annual return: 18.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $55,340.55

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $55,340.55 today (as of 03/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 453.19% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett