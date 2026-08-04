“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) has delivered a strong long-term total return over the past decade. A $10,000 investment made on 08/04/2016, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $42,046.90 by 08/03/2026. That result reflects both substantial share price appreciation and the incremental compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

The exercise is useful because it isolates what long-duration equity ownership can look like in practice. Rather than focusing only on headline price gains, total return captures the full economic benefit to shareholders, including cash distributions that are put back to work through reinvestment.

TEL 10-Year Return Details

TEL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/04/2016 $10,000



08/04/2016 $42,046



08/03/2026 End date: 08/03/2026 Start price/share: $58.13 End price/share: $204.97 Starting shares: 172.03 Ending shares: 205.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.34 Total return: 320.43% Average annual return: 15.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,046.90

What Drove TE Connectivity’s 10-Year Total Return?

From the starting price of $58.13 to the ending price of $204.97, TE Connectivity shares posted a large capital gain over the measurement period. That price appreciation did most of the heavy lifting. Dividends added an important second layer of return by increasing the investor’s share count from 172.03 shares to 205.12 shares through reinvestment.

In practical terms, the return profile had two components:

Share price appreciation: TEL rose from $58.13 to $204.97 per share.

TEL rose from $58.13 to $204.97 per share. Dividend compounding: $20.34 per share in reinvested dividends increased the total share count over time.

That combination produced a total return of 320.43%, equivalent to an annualized return of 15.44%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often understated when reviewing long-term stock performance. Cash distributions can appear modest in any single year, especially for companies with relatively moderate yields, but over a decade they can materially improve the ending value of an investment by purchasing additional shares along the way.

For TEL, the reinvestment assumption means each dividend payment was used to buy more stock at the market price in effect at the time. Those additional shares then participated in future dividends and any subsequent share price appreciation. This is the basic mechanism behind compounding in dividend-paying equities.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.12 per share, TEL has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.52% using the ending share price of $204.97.

It is also useful to look at yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $58.13, the current $3.12 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 2.61%.

Yield on cost does not measure current valuation or forward return potential, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Key Takeaways From the TEL Return Calculation

A $10,000 investment in TE Connectivity on 08/04/2016 grew to $42,046.90 by 08/03/2026.

The investment generated a 320.43% total return with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return over the 10-year period was 15.44%.

Reinvested dividends increased the investor’s share count from 172.03 to 205.12 shares.

At an annualized dividend rate of $3.12, the current yield is approximately 1.52%, while yield on cost is 2.61%.

The broader point is that long-term stock returns are rarely explained by price movement alone. In TE Connectivity’s case, sustained appreciation combined with dividend reinvestment produced an outcome that was meaningfully stronger than a simple price chart might suggest.

“Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others.” — John Maynard Keynes