IBM stock has delivered a meaningful long-term total return for investors who bought shares in 2006 and reinvested dividends. Over the period from 08/03/2006 through 07/31/2026, a $10,000 investment in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) grew to $57,318.50, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That result illustrates the combined effect of share-price appreciation, cash distributions, and compounding over a 20-year holding period.

For long-horizon investors, the key question is not whether volatility occurs along the way, but whether the underlying business can generate enough cash flow and shareholder returns over time to overcome those fluctuations. IBM provides a useful case study because its long-run return profile has depended not only on the stock price, but also on the substantial role of dividends.

IBM 20-Year Return Details

IBM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/03/2006 $10,000



08/03/2006 $57,318



07/31/2026 End date: 07/31/2026 Start price/share: $72.97 End price/share: $223.65 Starting shares: 137.04 Ending shares: 256.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $92.09 Total return: 472.86% Average annual return: 9.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $57,318.50

On these assumptions, IBM produced an annualized total return of 9.12% over the full period. In dollar terms, that turned $10,000 into $57,318.50 as of 07/31/2026. On a cumulative basis, the investment returned 472.86%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove IBM’s Long-Term Return?

IBM’s result over this 20-year period reflects two distinct sources of shareholder return:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $72.97 to $223.65.

the stock rose from $72.97 to $223.65. Dividend income and reinvestment: cumulative dividends reinvested totaled $92.09 per share, increasing the share count from 137.04 to 256.14.

That second point is especially important. The original $10,000 purchase bought 137.04 shares. With dividends reinvested, the position grew to 256.14 shares by the end of the period. In other words, compounding came not just from a higher stock price, but also from owning more shares over time.

This helps explain why total return can differ materially from price return alone. An investor looking only at IBM’s starting and ending share price would miss a significant portion of the wealth creation generated by cash distributions.

IBM Dividends, Current Yield, and Yield on Cost

IBM has long been associated with income-oriented equity investing, and the dividend remained an important component of the stock’s long-term outcome in this example. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.76 per share, IBM has a current yield of approximately 3.02% using the stated end price of $223.65.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $72.97, the current $6.76 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of 9.26%.

Yield on cost does not measure current opportunity value, but it does show how a rising dividend can affect the income profile of a long-held position. For investors focused on compounding cash flow, that can be a meaningful part of the long-term return story.

Key Takeaways

IBM’s 20-year return history in this example can be summarized as follows:

A $10,000 investment grew to $57,318.50.

Total return was 472.86%.

Annualized return was 9.12%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 137.04 to 256.14.

Total dividends reinvested amounted to $92.09 per share over the period.

The broader lesson is that long-term stock performance is often best evaluated through total return rather than price movement alone. In IBM’s case, dividends were not a minor supplement to returns; they were a core driver of the final outcome.

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch