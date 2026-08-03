“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is often used to test whether a stock can reward patient ownership through both price performance and dividends. For NYSE: CLX, the answer over the period beginning August 3, 2021 and ending July 31, 2026 was unfavorable: Clorox delivered a negative total return even after assuming all dividends were reinvested.

Using a starting investment of $10,000, the position declined to $6,863.01 by the end of the period. That equates to a total return of -31.37% and an average annual return of -7.26%. The result is notable because Clorox is widely viewed as a defensive consumer staples company, a category often associated with steadier demand and reliable dividend income.

CLX 5-Year Return Details

CLX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/03/2021 $10,000



08/03/2021 $6,863



07/31/2026 End date: 07/31/2026 Start price/share: $164.06 End price/share: $95.53 Starting shares: 60.95 Ending shares: 71.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.84 Total return: -31.37% Average annual return: -7.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,863.01

As the table shows, CLX did not generate enough dividend income to offset the decline in the share price. The stock fell from $164.06 to $95.53 over the period, a drop of roughly 41.8% before accounting for dividends. Reinvestment helped by increasing the share count from 60.95 to 71.84, but the added shares were not sufficient to overcome the magnitude of the capital loss.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The Negative Total Return?

The central lesson from this five-year Clorox investment is that dividend reinvestment can cushion weak price performance, but it cannot fully protect returns when valuation compression and earnings pressure push the stock materially lower.

Clorox operates in household and cleaning categories that tend to produce resilient revenue over full economic cycles. However, defensive business models are not the same as low-risk equity outcomes. A stock purchased at an elevated starting valuation can still produce poor forward returns if margins contract, growth slows, or investor expectations reset. That is often the key distinction between business stability and shareholder return stability.

In practical terms, CLX’s five-year result reflects three interacting forces:

Share price decline: The stock’s drop from $164.06 to $95.53 was the dominant factor.

The stock’s drop from $164.06 to $95.53 was the dominant factor. Dividend support: Cash distributions of $22.84 per share over the period added meaningful value.

Cash distributions of $22.84 per share over the period added meaningful value. Reinvestment effect: Reinvested dividends increased the number of shares owned, improving the ending value relative to a non-reinvested approach.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed The Outcome

Investors who focus on dividend stocks often emphasize total return rather than price return alone. That distinction matters here. The five-year outcome for CLX was negative, but it would have been worse without the contribution from dividends and the incremental shares purchased through reinvestment.

Under the assumptions used in this analysis, dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date using the closing price. This is a standard DRIP framework and helps show how income can compound over time. In CLX’s case, the process lifted the share count by nearly 18%, from 60.95 shares to 71.84 shares. Even so, compounding from dividends was overwhelmed by the lower ending stock price.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.96 per share, CLX has a current yield of approximately 5.19% using the ending share price of $95.53. Measured against the original purchase price of $164.06, that same dividend rate represents a yield on cost of about 3.02%.

These two figures answer different questions:

Current yield shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s share price, before any future dividend changes.

shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s share price, before any future dividend changes. Yield on cost shows the current annualized dividend relative to the original entry price paid in 2021.

Yield on cost can be useful for tracking income progress, but it should not be confused with current opportunity set analysis. Capital is still exposed to the stock’s present valuation, business outlook, and future dividend policy, regardless of the original purchase price.

Key Takeaways From CLX’s 5-Year Buy-And-Hold Performance

A $10,000 investment in Clorox on 08/03/2021 fell to $6,863.01 by 07/31/2026.

Total return was -31.37%, with an average annual return of -7.26%.

Dividends provided partial support, with $22.84 per share reinvested over the period.

The share count rose from 60.95 to 71.84 through reinvestment.

The stock’s price decline remained the primary driver of the weak result.

For long-term investors, the CLX case underscores a recurring point: a durable brand portfolio and an established dividend record do not guarantee satisfactory equity returns over any given five-year window. Entry valuation, margin trajectory, and the market’s reassessment of future cash-flow growth can matter as much as the dividend itself.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” — Warren Buffett