A long-term investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) illustrates how total return in a utility stock can be driven by a combination of share-price appreciation, recurring dividends, and dividend reinvestment. Using a 20-year holding period beginning in August 2006, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew substantially by July 2026, underscoring the compounding effect of time in the market.

CenterPoint Energy is primarily known as a regulated utility, with operations tied to electric transmission and distribution and natural gas distribution. Businesses with regulated cash flows often attract attention for income generation rather than rapid growth. That makes total-return analysis especially useful: the headline share-price change captures only part of the outcome, while reinvested dividends can account for a meaningful portion of long-term value creation.

CenterPoint Energy 20-Year Total Return

CNP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/03/2006 $10,000



08/03/2006 $67,065



07/31/2026 End date: 07/31/2026 Start price/share: $13.64 End price/share: $42.04 Starting shares: 733.14 Ending shares: 1,596.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.00 Total return: 570.98% Average annual return: 9.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $67,065.73

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in CenterPoint Energy on 08/03/2006 would have grown to $67,065.73 by 07/31/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 570.98% and an average annual return of 9.98%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

The long-run outcome came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock price rose from $13.64 to $42.04 over the period.

the stock price rose from $13.64 to $42.04 over the period. Dividend income and reinvestment: cumulative dividends of $17.00 per original share were reinvested, increasing the share count from 733.14 to 1,596.05.

That increase in share count is important. Reinvestment meant that each dividend payment purchased additional shares, which in turn generated their own dividends later on. Over extended holding periods, this compounding process can materially change the final result, particularly for companies with established payout histories.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

For a dividend-paying utility, reinvestment often determines whether the investment behaves primarily like an income stream or a compounding asset. In this case, the investor did not simply collect cash distributions; the distributions were assumed to be used to buy additional CNP shares at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

That distinction helps explain why total return can differ meaningfully from price return alone. The ending share price was a little more than three times the starting price, but the total value increased by far more because the investor owned more than twice as many shares by the end of the period.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.96 per share, CNP has a current yield of approximately 2.28% using the stated ending share price of $42.04.

A related metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the original entry price of $13.64 per share, the current $0.96 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of approximately 7.04%.

Yield on cost is useful for illustrating how income can grow relative to an investor’s original capital base. It is less useful for valuing the stock today, since current investment decisions are generally anchored to current yield, current valuation, and expected future cash flows.

A Useful Takeaway From the 20-Year Holding Period

The CenterPoint Energy example highlights a broader point about long-term dividend investing:

Utilities may not offer the fastest earnings growth, but they can still produce solid long-term total returns.

Dividend reinvestment can be a major contributor to ending wealth over multi-decade periods.

Evaluating only the change in share price can understate the economic result for income-oriented stocks.

For investors reviewing historical stock returns, the key question is not only whether the stock went up, but how much of the gain came from cash distributions, how those distributions were used, and whether the underlying business model supported sustained capital returns over time.

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch