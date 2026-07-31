“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) produced a strong total return when dividends were reinvested. Using a starting date of 08/01/2016 and an ending date of 07/30/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew to $27,686.04. That result highlights a central feature of utility stock investing: over long holding periods, total return is often driven by both steady dividend income and moderate but persistent share-price appreciation.

Ameren is a regulated electric and gas utility, and that business model typically produces cash flows that are steadier than those of more cyclical sectors. For long-term holders, the relevant question is not only whether the share price rises, but how much value is created when recurring dividends are reinvested over time.

AEE 10-Year Return Details

AEE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/01/2016 $10,000



08/01/2016 $27,686



07/30/2026 End date: 07/30/2026 Start price/share: $52.52 End price/share: $108.75 Starting shares: 190.40 Ending shares: 254.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.51 Total return: 176.82% Average annual return: 10.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,686.04

The result is straightforward: a decade-long holding period in AEE more than doubled the initial capital, with an annualized return of 10.72% and a total return of 176.82%. On the assumptions used here, that performance turned $10,000 into $27,686.04 by 07/30/2026. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Ameren’s 10-Year Return?

AEE’s long-term return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $52.52 to $108.75 over the period.

the stock rose from $52.52 to $108.75 over the period. Dividend income: Ameren paid a cumulative $22.51 per share in dividends during the holding period, and those dividends were assumed to be reinvested.

That reinvestment mattered. Starting with 190.40 shares, the position grew to 254.54 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the dividend stream did not simply provide cash income; it increased share count, which in turn expanded the base participating in future dividends and price appreciation.

This is one reason total return is the more useful measure for long-duration equity analysis, especially in dividend-paying sectors. Looking only at the change in stock price understates the economic outcome for a holder who continuously reinvests distributions.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment compounds in a mechanically simple way:

Each dividend buys additional shares.

Those added shares generate their own future dividends.

The larger share base participates in any subsequent rise in the stock price.

For regulated utilities such as Ameren, where dividend policy is often an important part of the shareholder return profile, this compounding effect can account for a meaningful share of long-term performance.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3 per share, AEE has a current yield of approximately 2.76%, using the ending share price of $108.75.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Against the initial $52.52 per share entry price, a $3 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 5.71%.

Yield on cost does not indicate current valuation, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors focused on compounding income over time, that can be a meaningful outcome of patient ownership.

Key Takeaways From AEE’s Buy-and-Hold Result

Total return matters more than price return alone. AEE’s dividends materially contributed to the ending value.

AEE’s dividends materially contributed to the ending value. Utility stocks can compound steadily over long periods. Lower volatility sectors can still deliver substantial long-run returns.

Lower volatility sectors can still deliver substantial long-run returns. Reinvestment increases share count over time. In this case, shares rose from 190.40 to 254.54.

In this case, shares rose from 190.40 to 254.54. Long holding periods can change the income economics. The current dividend rate produces a materially higher yield on the original cost basis than on today’s market price.

Ameren’s 10-year record in this example underscores a broader principle: for dividend-paying equities, the combination of durable operations, regular distributions, and disciplined reinvestment can produce results that are stronger than headline price moves alone would suggest.

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supply…and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch