“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can change the way a stock investment is evaluated. Short-term price swings may be sharp and unpredictable, but over longer stretches the main drivers tend to be business execution, revenue growth, margins, cash generation, and valuation re-rating. In the case of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASD: AXON), that longer-term perspective produced a strong result: a $10,000 investment made in August 2021 grew to $27,701.17 by July 30, 2026.

That outcome reflects the scale of AXON’s share-price appreciation over the period. It also illustrates an important distinction in return analysis: for a company that does not pay a dividend, total return is driven entirely by capital appreciation. There is no dividend reinvestment effect in the figures below.

AXON Five-Year Return Summary

AXON 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/02/2021 $10,000



08/02/2021 $27,701



07/30/2026 End date: 07/30/2026 Start price/share: $189.64 End price/share: $525.30 Starting shares: 52.73 Ending shares: 52.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 177.00% Average annual return: 22.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,701.17

What Drove The Return

The math is straightforward. AXON rose from $189.64 per share to $525.30 per share over the measurement period. A $10,000 investment at the starting price would have purchased 52.73 shares, and with no dividend distributions to reinvest, the ending value simply reflects the higher stock price applied to the same share count.

In practical terms, the five-year gain came from multiple expansion in the value of the underlying business as well as the market’s willingness to pay more for that business over time. For a growth-oriented company, long-run share performance typically depends on a few core variables:

Revenue growth and recurring revenue durability

Operating leverage and margin progression

Customer adoption and contract expansion

Confidence in the company’s long-term addressable market

The valuation multiple investors assign to future earnings or cash flow

AXON Five-Year Return At A Glance

For quick reference:

Initial investment: $10,000

Investment date: 08/02/2021

Ending value: $27,701.17

Total return: 177.00%

Annualized return: 22.63%

Dividend contribution: none

Why Time Horizon Matters

The most useful takeaway is not simply that the investment worked. It is that the result required time. A stock capable of delivering a strong multi-year compound return can still experience volatility, drawdowns, and periods when sentiment turns sharply negative. Investors focused only on near-term market swings often miss the compounding effect that becomes visible only across several years.

That is especially true for companies whose valuation depends on future growth. Their shares can react quickly to changes in interest rates, earnings expectations, procurement cycles, or broader market risk appetite. Over a full five-year span, however, business performance usually matters more than week-to-week price action.

As shown above, the five-year investment in Axon Enterprise produced an annualized return of 22.63%, turning $10,000 into $27,701.17 as of 07/30/2026. On a total return basis, the gain was 177.00%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham