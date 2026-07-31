“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) delivered a strong five-year total return for investors who bought shares in August 2021 and held through July 2026. Measured on a dividend-reinvested basis, a $10,000 investment grew to $21,877.59, highlighting how capital appreciation and dividend compounding can work together over a full market cycle.

That result matters because CRH is not typically viewed as a high-yield income stock or a speculative growth name. It operates in construction materials and building solutions, a business tied to infrastructure spending, commercial activity, residential construction, and public works demand. For long-term holders, the investment case has been driven by operating scale, pricing power, cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation rather than headline yield alone.

CRH Five-Year Return at a Glance

CRH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/02/2021 $10,000



08/02/2021 $21,877



07/30/2026 End date: 07/30/2026 Start price/share: $49.79 End price/share: $96.00 Starting shares: 200.84 Ending shares: 227.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.37 Total return: 118.74% Average annual return: 16.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,877.59

The five-year outcome was notably strong. CRH shares rose from $49.79 to $96.00 over the period, while reinvested dividends increased the share count from 200.84 to 227.85. The combination produced a 118.74% total return, equal to an annualized return of 16.97%. In practical terms, that means the original investment more than doubled in value by 07/30/2026.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested in additional shares at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

What Drove CRH’s Total Return?

CRH’s five-year performance was driven primarily by two return sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock price increased from $49.79 to $96.00.

the stock price increased from $49.79 to $96.00. Dividend reinvestment: cash distributions were used to accumulate additional shares, lifting the ending share count by roughly 13% versus the starting share count.

This distinction is important. Price return alone captures only the change in the stock quote. Total return incorporates dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment, which can materially improve long-term outcomes even when the headline yield is modest.

CRH Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share, CRH has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.62% using the $96.00 ending share price. That is not a high yield in absolute terms, but it does not fully capture the income progression for a long-term holder.

A useful secondary measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2021 entry price of $49.79, the current $1.56 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 3.25%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, and it should not be used as a valuation metric. It is best understood as a way to measure how the income stream on an original investment has evolved over time.

Why the Five-Year Holding Period Matters

A five-year review helps filter out much of the noise that dominates short-term trading. Construction materials companies can face cyclical swings tied to economic growth, interest rates, input costs, and regional demand. Over a longer period, however, operating execution, margin resilience, and capital deployment tend to matter more than quarter-to-quarter price volatility.

That perspective is especially relevant for CRH. The business is exposed to end markets where project timing can be uneven, but scale and diversification can support steadier cash generation across cycles. For investors evaluating long-duration holdings, the company’s total return record over this period shows the benefit of staying focused on business economics rather than daily market moves.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in CRH on 08/02/2021 grew to $21,877.59 by 07/30/2026.

CRH generated a 118.74% five-year total return with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return over the period was 16.97%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 200.84 to 227.85.

At a current annualized dividend of $1.56 per share, CRH’s current yield is approximately 1.62%, while yield on cost for the 2021 buyer is about 3.25%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“As time goes on, I get more and more convinced that the right method of investment is to put fairly large sums into enterprises which one thinks one knows something about and in the management of which one thoroughly believes.” — John Maynard Keynes