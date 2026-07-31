A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price fluctuations. For Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the long-run result shows how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to shape total return. Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 07/31/2006 and assuming dividends were reinvested, that position grew to $31,195.20 as of 07/30/2026.

That outcome translates to a total return of 211.92% and an average annual return of 5.85%. The result is solid, but it also illustrates an important point: for mature dividend-paying companies such as Omnicom, a meaningful portion of long-term wealth creation may come from the dividend stream and the compounding effect of reinvestment rather than from share-price gains alone.

OMC 20-Year Return Details

OMC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/31/2006 $10,000



07/31/2006 $31,195



07/30/2026 End date: 07/30/2026 Start price/share: $44.26 End price/share: $79.61 Starting shares: 225.94 Ending shares: 391.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $37.85 Total return: 211.92% Average annual return: 5.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,195.20

On the numbers above, a $10,000 investment in Omnicom became $31,195.20 over the 20-year period ending 07/30/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Omnicom’s Long-Term Return?

The return profile reflects two components:

Share-price appreciation: OMC rose from $44.26 to $79.61 over the period.

OMC rose from $44.26 to $79.61 over the period. Dividend income: investors received $37.85 per share in dividends over the same span, with this example assuming those cash payments were reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment assumption matters. Starting with 225.94 shares, the position grew to 391.81 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the dividend stream did more than provide income; it increased the share count, which in turn expanded the base on which future dividends and price gains could compound.

This is why total return can differ materially from price return alone. For companies with established payout policies, the treatment of dividends often has a significant effect on long-term results.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment works by converting periodic cash distributions into incremental ownership. In this case, dividends were assumed to be reinvested using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. Over a long holding period, that process can be especially powerful when the stock experiences periods of weakness, because the same cash dividend buys more shares when prices are lower.

For Omnicom, the cumulative dividends of $37.85 per share are notable relative to the initial purchase price of $44.26. That helps explain why the ending share count rose meaningfully from the original starting position.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, OMC has a current yield of approximately 4.02% using the end price of $79.61.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price. Using the same $3.20 annualized dividend and the 2006 starting price of $44.26, the yield on cost works out to 9.08%.

Yield on cost does not change the market value of the investment, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth and a long holding period affect the income generated by an original purchase.

Key Takeaways From This 20-Year OMC Investment

A $10,000 investment in OMC on 07/31/2006 grew to $31,195.20 by 07/30/2026.

The total return was 211.92%.

The average annual return was 5.85%.

Dividends played an important role, with $37.85 per share paid over the period and assumed to be reinvested.

The share count increased from 225.94 to 391.81 through reinvestment.

At an annualized dividend rate of $3.20, the current yield is approximately 4.02%, and yield on cost is 9.08%.

For long-term investors evaluating Omnicom’s historical performance, the central lesson is straightforward: the stock’s 20-year total return was not simply a function of where the share price started and ended. The cumulative dividend stream, and the discipline of reinvesting it, materially shaped the final result.

“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes