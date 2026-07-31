“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term investment in Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) produced a solid total return over the past decade, with dividends playing a meaningful role alongside share-price appreciation. From 08/01/2016 through 07/30/2026, a $10,000 investment in Sysco stock grew to $21,133.86 assuming dividends were reinvested, illustrating how compounding can materially affect long-horizon equity returns.

Sysco 10-Year Return Summary

SYY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/01/2016 $10,000



08/01/2016 $21,133



07/30/2026 End date: 07/30/2026 Start price/share: $51.92 End price/share: $84.71 Starting shares: 192.60 Ending shares: 249.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.92 Total return: 111.33% Average annual return: 7.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,133.86

The result amounts to a 111.33% total return over the holding period, or an average annual return of 7.77%. In practical terms, the original investment more than doubled over 10 years. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Sysco’s Total Return

Sysco’s return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $51.92 to $84.71.

the stock rose from $51.92 to $84.71. Dividend income: the company paid $17.92 per share in dividends over the period examined, with the analysis assuming those cash payments were reinvested.

This distinction matters. Price appreciation alone does not capture the full economics of holding an established dividend-paying company. Reinvestment increases the share count over time, which in turn allows future dividends to be earned on a larger base. In this case, the starting position of 192.60 shares grew to 249.48 shares through dividend reinvestment, demonstrating the incremental effect of compounding over a decade.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

For long-term holders of dividend stocks, reinvestment often determines whether returns are merely respectable or meaningfully stronger. The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That method captures a realistic, rules-based compounding process and helps explain why total return can exceed what the price chart alone suggests.

Sysco has long been followed as a dividend-paying consumer staples and food distribution company, and that profile tends to attract investors focused on cash generation, business durability, and incremental compounding rather than rapid capital appreciation alone. In that context, the dividend stream is not a side feature of the investment case; it is a central component of shareholder return.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.20 per share, SYY has a current yield of approximately 2.60% using the ending share price of $84.71.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $51.92 per share, Sysco’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 5.01%.

In concise terms:

Current yield reflects income relative to the stock’s current market price.

reflects income relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost reflects income relative to the original purchase price.

Yield on cost does not determine present valuation, but it can be a useful way to frame how a growing dividend stream improves the income profile of a long-held position.

Why the Result Is Notable

Sysco operates in foodservice distribution, a business with broad exposure to restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, lodging, and other commercial food-away-from-home channels. That operating profile typically offers scale advantages, recurring demand, and relatively steady cash generation over time, although performance can still be affected by changes in volumes, margins, labor costs, and the broader operating environment.

The 2016-to-2026 holding period included a full market cycle and a severe disruption to foodservice demand during the pandemic era, making the eventual doubling of capital with reinvested dividends particularly noteworthy. For a mature dividend-paying company, the outcome underscores a familiar pattern: moderate price appreciation combined with consistent cash distributions can compound into a strong long-term total return.

Key Takeaway

A $10,000 investment in Sysco made on 08/01/2016 would have grown to $21,133.86 by 07/30/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment. The investment thesis over that period was not driven by explosive growth. It was driven by a combination of business resilience, dividend income, and the disciplined mathematics of long-term compounding.

“The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.” — T. Boone Pickens