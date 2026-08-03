“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is a useful test of whether a dividend-paying stock has created value through both price performance and income. For BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP), the results over the past decade were negative even after assuming all dividends were reinvested. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment made on 08/03/2016 would have declined to $7,536.04 by 07/31/2026, producing a total return of -24.62% and an average annual return of -2.79%.

BXP 10-Year Return Details

BXP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/03/2016 $10,000



08/03/2016 $7,536



07/31/2026 End date: 07/31/2026 Start price/share: $140.41 End price/share: $70.12 Starting shares: 71.22 Ending shares: 107.51 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.14 Total return: -24.62% Average annual return: -2.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,536.04

Put simply, BXP delivered a negative 10-year total return despite meaningful dividend income. The stock price fell from $140.41 to $70.12 over the period, a decline of roughly 50%. Reinvested dividends helped offset part of that loss by increasing the share count from 71.22 to 107.51, but not enough to overcome the drop in the underlying share price. The result was a portfolio value below the original investment after a full decade.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove BXP’s 10-Year Return?

For a real estate investment trust such as BXP, total return typically comes from two sources:

Share price performance

Cash dividends, including the benefit of reinvestment

In BXP’s case, dividend income was substantial. Over the 10-year period, the investment generated $36.14 per share in reinvested dividends. That income stream materially increased the ending share count, which is why the ending value was higher than it would have been from price movement alone. Even so, the capital decline was severe enough that dividends could only mitigate, not reverse, the overall loss.

This is an important distinction in evaluating dividend stocks. A relatively high payout can support returns, but it does not by itself guarantee a positive long-term outcome. When the market assigns a lower valuation to a stock over time, or when business fundamentals weaken, dividend reinvestment may cushion results without fully offsetting principal erosion.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Assuming dividends were reinvested, each distribution was used to purchase additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That mechanism matters because it compounds ownership over time:

Initial shares purchased: 71.22

Ending shares after reinvestment: 107.51

Net increase in shares: 36.29

That increase in share count reflects the cumulative effect of reinvestment across the decade. In other words, the investor owned substantially more shares at the end of the holding period than at the start. However, because those shares were worth $70.12 each at the end date, the larger share base still translated into an ending value below the original $10,000 investment.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8 per share, BXP has a current yield of approximately 3.99% using the ending share price of $70.12. A related metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $140.41 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost is approximately 2.84%.

These two measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income return available at today’s market price.

shows the income return available at today’s market price. Yield on cost shows the income generated relative to the original entry price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can help frame how the income stream has evolved. But it should not be confused with current opportunity set analysis, which depends on today’s price, current fundamentals, balance sheet strength, leasing trends, occupancy, and expected cash flow.

Key Takeaways From the BXP Investment Result

A $10,000 investment in BXP on 08/03/2016 fell to $7,536.04 by 07/31/2026.

Total return was -24.62%, or -2.79% annualized, with dividends reinvested.

Dividends increased the share count meaningfully, from 71.22 shares to 107.51 shares.

The decline in BXP’s share price outweighed the benefit of dividend income.

For dividend stocks, total return remains the most complete measure of long-term performance.

Viewed through a long-horizon lens, BXP’s 10-year investment result shows why income should be analyzed alongside capital preservation and business performance. A stock can distribute significant cash over time and still produce a disappointing overall outcome if the share price trend is sufficiently weak.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” — Warren Buffett