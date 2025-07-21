“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

UPS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2020 $10,000



07/21/2020 $9,995



07/18/2025 End date: 07/18/2025 Start price/share: $119.04 End price/share: $99.22 Starting shares: 84.01 Ending shares: 100.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.46 Total return: -0.03% Average annual return: -0.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,995.01

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,995.01 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.03% (something to think about: how might UPS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that United Parcel Service Inc paid investors a total of $28.46/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.56/share, we calculate that UPS has a current yield of approximately 6.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.56 against the original $119.04/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.55%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett