“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful way to judge whether a stock has rewarded patient ownership through a full market cycle rather than through short-term price swings. For Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), that lens produces a clear result: a $10,000 investment made in early August 2021 declined in value over the subsequent five years.

Autodesk is widely followed as a design software company with exposure to architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media workflows. Like many software stocks, its valuation and share price have been sensitive not only to operating performance, but also to broader shifts in interest rates, market multiples, and expectations for long-duration growth. That context matters when evaluating the stock’s five-year return.

ADSK 5-Year Return Details

ADSK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/03/2021 $10,000



08/03/2021 $7,148



07/31/2026 End date: 07/31/2026 Start price/share: $327.61 End price/share: $234.20 Starting shares: 30.52 Ending shares: 30.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -28.51% Average annual return: -6.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,148.55

What Happened to a $10,000 Autodesk Investment?

The math is straightforward. A $10,000 investment in Autodesk on 08/03/2021 would have purchased approximately 30.52 shares at $327.61 per share. By 07/31/2026, with the stock at $234.20, that position would have been worth $7,148.55.

That translates into:

Total return: -28.51%

Average annual return: -6.50%

Dividend contribution: none, based on the figures shown above

Because Autodesk does not appear here as a dividend-driven return story, the outcome was determined almost entirely by the change in the share price between the starting and ending dates. In other words, the five-year result reflects capital depreciation rather than an offset from income.

Why the Five-Year Result Matters

Five-year holding periods often smooth out quarter-to-quarter volatility, but they do not eliminate the importance of entry valuation. Buying a high-quality software company at an elevated multiple can still produce a weak subsequent return if revenue growth, margin expansion, or market sentiment fail to support the initial price paid.

Autodesk’s business model has several characteristics that long-term investors often value: recurring software revenue, mission-critical products, and entrenched positions in professional design workflows. Even so, stock performance over a defined period can diverge from business quality. A company may continue to execute operationally while the shares re-rate lower because of changing discount rates, slower growth expectations, or a market rotation away from premium-valued software names.

Key Takeaways From This ADSK Return Analysis

This five-year Autodesk stock review highlights several points that are broadly relevant when evaluating long-duration investments:

Time horizon alone does not guarantee a positive return. A multi-year holding period can reduce trading noise, but it cannot overcome an unfavorable starting valuation.

A multi-year holding period can reduce trading noise, but it cannot overcome an unfavorable starting valuation. Total return depends on the source of return. For non-dividend-paying or low-yield stocks, share-price performance carries nearly the entire burden.

For non-dividend-paying or low-yield stocks, share-price performance carries nearly the entire burden. Business strength and stock returns are not the same thing. Even durable software franchises can generate disappointing investor outcomes over specific intervals.

Even durable software franchises can generate disappointing investor outcomes over specific intervals. Entry point matters. The start date here followed a period when many growth-oriented software stocks traded at rich valuations, making subsequent returns more vulnerable to multiple compression.

As a result, Autodesk’s five-year stock performance serves as a useful case study in the difference between owning a strong business and achieving a strong investment return at a given purchase price.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Bottom line: a $10,000 investment in ADSK made on 08/03/2021 would be worth $7,148.55 as of 07/31/2026, for a total return of -28.51%.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“If you’re looking for a home run, a great investment for five years or 10 years or more, then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge.” — Ralph Wanger