“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/10/2020
|
|End date:
|12/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$171.41
|End price/share:
|$257.98
|Starting shares:
|58.34
|Ending shares:
|58.34
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|50.50%
|Average annual return:
|8.52%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,050.43
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,050.43 today (as of 12/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 50.50% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham