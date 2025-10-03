“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|10/05/2020
|
|End date:
|10/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$87.93
|End price/share:
|$236.56
|Starting shares:
|113.73
|Ending shares:
|139.21
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$29.06
|Total return:
|229.32%
|Average annual return:
|26.95%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,930.30
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $32,930.30 today (as of 10/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 229.32% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that AbbVie Inc paid investors a total of $29.06/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.56/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 2.77%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.56 against the original $87.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.15%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions.” — Seth Klarman