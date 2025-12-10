“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

DLTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/10/2015 $10,000



12/10/2015 $15,385



12/09/2025 End date: 12/09/2025 Start price/share: $77.81 End price/share: $119.68 Starting shares: 128.52 Ending shares: 128.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 53.81% Average annual return: 4.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,385.35

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,385.35 today (as of 12/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 53.81% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch