“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $52.33 End price/share: $160.32 Starting shares: 191.09 Ending shares: 220.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.44 Total return: 254.15% Average annual return: 28.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,419.47

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 28.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $35,419.47 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 254.15% (something to think about: how might WELL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Welltower Inc paid investors a total of $12.44/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.68/share, we calculate that WELL has a current yield of approximately 1.67%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.68 against the original $52.33/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.19%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch