“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of how a stock performs through changing market conditions. For Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), that test produced a nearly flat result: a $10,000 investment made on 06/24/2021 would have been worth $10,015.01 as of 06/23/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 0.16% and an annualized return of 0.03%.

The result is notable because it reflects two offsetting forces in Lennar stock over the period: a lower share price at the end of the measurement window, partially balanced by cash dividends and the additional shares accumulated through dividend reinvestment. In other words, the investment did not generate its return through capital appreciation; nearly all of the ending value came from income and compounding.

LEN 5-Year Return Details

LEN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/24/2021 $10,000



06/24/2021 $10,015



06/23/2026 End date: 06/23/2026 Start price/share: $94.16 End price/share: $87.35 Starting shares: 106.20 Ending shares: 114.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.32 Total return: 0.16% Average annual return: 0.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,015.01

Using the figures above, the investment outcome can be summarized simply:

Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $10,015.01

Total gain: $15.01

Total return: 0.16%

Annualized return: 0.03%

These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Lennar’s 5-Year Return?

The mechanics of the return are straightforward. Lennar shares declined from $94.16 to $87.35 over the period, a drop that weighed on capital returns. At the same time, dividends provided a meaningful offset. Because those dividends were assumed to be reinvested, the share count rose from 106.20 to 114.67. That higher share count helped preserve portfolio value even though the stock finished below the original purchase price.

This distinction matters when evaluating homebuilder stocks such as Lennar. For cyclical businesses, the path of total return can look very different from the path of the share price alone. A flat or modestly negative price return does not necessarily mean shareholders earned nothing if the company continued to distribute cash and those distributions were reinvested efficiently.

Why Lennar’s Performance Was So Modest

Lennar operates in the U.S. homebuilding industry, which is highly sensitive to interest rates, affordability, land and construction costs, and broader economic confidence. A five-year window beginning in mid-2021 captured an unusually volatile housing backdrop. The period followed a pandemic-era housing surge and then moved into a sharply different rate environment as borrowing costs rose. For homebuilders, those shifts can affect demand, pricing power, order trends, margins, and valuation multiples.

That helps explain why an apparently healthy dividend contribution did not translate into a stronger overall gain. Even when a homebuilder remains profitable and continues returning capital, the stock can underperform if the market reprices the sector for slower growth or tougher operating conditions.

Dividend Income, Reinvestment, and Yield on Cost

Dividends remain an important component of the Lennar investment case. Over the five years measured above, the stock paid $8.32 per share in dividends that were reinvested into additional shares. That reinvestment assumption is significant because it captures compounding rather than treating dividends as idle cash.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that LEN has a current yield of approximately 2.29%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend against the original purchase price of $94.16 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost is approximately 2.43%.

In concise terms:

Current yield uses the current share price.

Yield on cost uses the original purchase price.

Dividend reinvestment increases share count over time.

For a low-growth or flat-price period, reinvested dividends can account for most of total return.

Bottom Line on a 2021 Lennar Investment

A five-year investment in Lennar stock starting in June 2021 would have produced an essentially break-even result on a total return basis. The investment preserved capital, but only narrowly, and dividends did most of the work. That outcome illustrates a broader point about evaluating LEN: for cyclical stocks, business quality and shareholder distributions may support returns, but entry point and industry conditions remain critical determinants of realized performance.

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham