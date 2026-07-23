“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price volatility. For Expedia Group Inc, a 10-year investment beginning in 2016 shows how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to produce a meaningful total return. Investors evaluating NASD: EXPE often focus on the company’s position in online travel, but the long-term return profile is equally important when assessing how the stock has rewarded patient shareholders.

Using a starting date of 07/25/2016 and an ending date of 07/22/2026, a $10,000 investment in Expedia Group would have grown to $23,365.89 with dividends reinvested. That represents a total return of 133.61% and an annualized return of 8.86%.

EXPE 10-Year Return Details

EXPE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/25/2016 $10,000



07/25/2016 $23,365



07/22/2026 End date: 07/22/2026 Start price/share: $117.61 End price/share: $261.08 Starting shares: 85.03 Ending shares: 89.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.14 Total return: 133.61% Average annual return: 8.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,365.89

What Drove Expedia Group’s 10-Year Return?

The result was driven primarily by capital appreciation. Expedia Group’s share price increased from $117.61 to $261.08 over the measurement period, while dividend reinvestment added incrementally to the ending share count. Starting with 85.03 shares, the investment grew to 89.48 shares through reinvested dividends.

That distinction matters. In EXPE’s case, the dividend contributed to total return, but it was not the dominant source of value creation. The company’s long-term outcome over this period depended more heavily on the market assigning a higher value to the business than on cash income alone.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Over the past 10 years, Expedia Group Inc paid $7.14 per share in dividends, and this analysis assumes those distributions were reinvested into additional shares. The reinvestment methodology uses the closing price on each dividend’s ex-dividend date. While the stock’s yield has remained modest, reinvestment still improved the final value by increasing share ownership over time.

For dividend-paying stocks, reinvestment can matter even when the yield is relatively low. The effect is usually gradual rather than dramatic, but over a decade it can modestly enhance compounding, especially when the underlying stock price also rises.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.92 per share, EXPE has a current yield of approximately 0.74%. Measured against the original purchase price of $117.61 per share, that implies a yield on cost of about 0.63%.

These figures highlight an important feature of Expedia Group as an income-producing security: the stock has offered only a limited cash yield relative to many traditional dividend stocks. Its long-term investment case has therefore rested more on business growth, operating performance, and valuation changes than on current income.

Key Takeaways From the EXPE 10-Year Return

A $10,000 investment in Expedia Group on 07/25/2016 grew to $23,365.89 by 07/22/2026.

Total return was 133.61% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 8.86%.

Most of the gain came from share-price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 85.03 to 89.48.

The above figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham