“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price moves. For Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS), a real estate investment trust focused on apartment communities along the U.S. West Coast, total return over the past decade reflects both changes in the share price and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

Using the period from 06/27/2016 through 06/24/2026, a $10,000 investment in Essex Property Trust grew to $17,905.62, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 79.13% and an average annual return of 6.00%.

ESS 10-Year Return at a Glance

ESS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/27/2016 $10,000



06/27/2016 $17,905



06/24/2026 End date: 06/24/2026 Start price/share: $218.55 End price/share: $281.65 Starting shares: 45.76 Ending shares: 63.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $84.42 Total return: 79.13% Average annual return: 6.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,905.62

As the table shows, the ending value was produced by more than simple share-price appreciation. Essex Property Trust rose from $218.55 per share to $281.65 per share over the period, but the larger driver of compounding was the reinvestment of cash distributions. Starting shares of 45.76 grew to 63.60 shares, illustrating how dividend reinvestment can increase ownership even when price gains are moderate.

These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, using a methodology that assumes dividends are reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price.

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

For a REIT such as Essex Property Trust, total return typically has two main components:

Share-price change: ESS appreciated from $218.55 to $281.65 over the period.

ESS appreciated from $218.55 to $281.65 over the period. Dividends: Investors received the equivalent of $84.42 per share in reinvested dividends over the 10-year span.

That combination matters. Income-oriented equities often generate a meaningful portion of long-run returns through cash distributions, and the difference between spending those dividends and reinvesting them can materially affect ending wealth. In this case, reinvestment increased the share count by nearly 39% from the original position.

Why Essex Property Trust Is Often Viewed Through an Income Lens

Essex Property Trust is structured as a REIT, a category that generally appeals to investors focused on recurring income and exposure to real assets. Apartment REITs in particular are often evaluated on a mix of occupancy trends, rent growth, development activity, balance sheet strength, and the durability of cash flows across housing cycles.

Essex’s portfolio concentration in coastal West Coast markets adds another layer to the investment case. Those markets can benefit from high barriers to new supply and attractive long-term demographics, but they can also be sensitive to local regulation, affordability pressures, and regional economic shifts. Over a full cycle, those factors influence both dividend capacity and valuation multiples.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $10.36 per share, ESS has a current yield of approximately 3.68%, using the ending share price in this review.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 starting price of $218.55 per share, the current $10.36 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 4.74%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new investor would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth changes the economics of a long-term holding. For investors tracking income generation over time, that distinction is important.

Key Takeaways From the ESS 10-Year Return

$10,000 grew to $17,905.62: a gain of 79.13% over the period studied.

a gain of 79.13% over the period studied. Annualized return was 6.00%: a respectable long-term result, though not solely driven by price appreciation.

a respectable long-term result, though not solely driven by price appreciation. Dividends played a central role: reinvestment increased the share count from 45.76 to 63.60.

reinvestment increased the share count from 45.76 to 63.60. Current yield remains relevant: at roughly 3.68%, ESS continues to be evaluated partly on income characteristics.

Viewed in total-return terms, Essex Property Trust delivered a solid decade-long outcome, with dividends making a substantial contribution to the result. That is often the central point in analyzing REIT performance: the headline share price tells only part of the story, while reinvested distributions reveal the fuller economics of long-term ownership.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham