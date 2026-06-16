“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in CME Group shows how compounding can work in a high-quality exchange operator with durable cash generation and a recurring dividend stream. For investors evaluating long-term stock returns, CME offers a useful case study in how share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends can combine to produce substantial total return over time.

Looking back to 2006, the key question was straightforward: if an investor bought CME Group (NASD: CME) and held through market cycles, interest-rate shifts, crises, and recoveries, what would the result look like 20 years later? Based on the return data below, the outcome was strong.

CME 20-Year Return Summary

CME 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/16/2006 $10,000



06/16/2006 $59,704



06/15/2026 End date: 06/15/2026 Start price/share: $90.85 End price/share: $266.08 Starting shares: 110.07 Ending shares: 224.28 Dividends reinvested/share: $99.58 Total return: 496.78% Average annual return: 9.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,704.40

A $10,000 investment in CME on 06/16/2006 would have grown to $59,704.40 by 06/15/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 496.78% total return, or an annualized return of 9.34%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove CME’s Long-Term Return

The return came from two sources: capital appreciation and dividends. CME’s share price rose from $90.85 to $266.08 over the period, but the full result is stronger than price change alone because cash distributions added meaningfully to shareholder return. Over the 20-year holding period shown above, total dividends reinvested amounted to $99.58 per share.

That matters because reinvestment increases the share count over time. In this example, the initial 110.07 shares grew to 224.28 shares by the end of the period. In other words, compounding was driven not only by the stock’s price path, but also by the accumulation of additional shares purchased through dividends.

This is especially relevant for exchange operators such as CME Group, whose business model can generate significant free cash flow. CME operates major futures and derivatives marketplaces across interest rates, equity indexes, commodities, foreign exchange, and other asset classes. Its clearing and transaction infrastructure gives it a central role in global risk transfer, and that position has historically supported resilient profitability across varied market environments.

Why CME Group Has Been a Durable Buy-and-Hold Candidate

CME’s long-term investment case has typically rested on several structural characteristics:

Market infrastructure relevance: CME operates critical financial exchanges and clearing services that are deeply embedded in institutional trading and hedging activity.

CME operates critical financial exchanges and clearing services that are deeply embedded in institutional trading and hedging activity. Diversified product exposure: Revenue is supported by activity across multiple asset classes rather than a single end market.

Revenue is supported by activity across multiple asset classes rather than a single end market. Operating leverage: Exchange businesses can benefit from high incremental margins when volumes rise.

Exchange businesses can benefit from high incremental margins when volumes rise. Cash return profile: CME has combined regular dividends with a history of additional capital returns, making total shareholder yield an important part of the investment thesis.

Those attributes do not eliminate cyclicality. Trading volumes can fluctuate with volatility, rate expectations, macroeconomic conditions, and hedging demand. But the business has characteristics that can make periods of uncertainty commercially constructive, since market participants often trade more when risk, price discovery, and portfolio adjustment become more urgent.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2 per share, CME has a current yield of approximately 1.95% using the ending share price of $266.08. Expressed against the original purchase price of $90.85, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 2.15%.

Yield on cost is a useful retrospective measure because it shows how the income stream has evolved relative to the original entry price. It is not a valuation tool for new capital, but it does illustrate how long holding periods can turn moderate starting yields into more meaningful income on the initial investment base.

Key Takeaways From CME’s 20-Year Total Return

A $10,000 investment grew to $59,704.40 over 20 years.

Total return was 496.78% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 9.34%.

Dividends materially improved the outcome by increasing share ownership over time.

CME’s business model helped support long-term compounding through multiple market cycles.

CME Group’s 20-year buy-and-hold result underscores a broader point about long-term equity returns: durable businesses with pricing power, strong market positions, and consistent capital returns can produce attractive compounding even when the path is uneven. In CME’s case, the combination of share-price appreciation, dividend reinvestment, and a strategically important exchange franchise translated into a solid long-horizon outcome.

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros