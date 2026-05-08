“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) produced a solid positive total return, with gains driven by both share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends. Using a starting date of 05/09/2016 and an ending date of 05/07/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew to $21,251.82, according to calculations based on dividend reinvestment.

That result highlights a central point in long-term equity investing: for established dividend-paying financial stocks such as Wells Fargo, return is not determined by the stock price alone. The combination of capital appreciation, cash distributions, and the compounding effect of reinvestment can materially shape the outcome over a full market cycle.

WFC 10-Year Return Details

WFC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/09/2016 $10,000



05/09/2016 $21,251



05/07/2026 End date: 05/07/2026 Start price/share: $48.88 End price/share: $79.16 Starting shares: 204.58 Ending shares: 268.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.73 Total return: 112.44% Average annual return: 7.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,251.82

What Drove Wells Fargo’s 10-Year Total Return

The headline result is straightforward: the investment more than doubled over the period, producing a 112.44% total return and an average annual return of 7.83%. In dollar terms, the position increased from $10,000 to $21,251.82 as of 05/07/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

The path to that return had two distinct components:

Share-price appreciation: Wells Fargo shares rose from $48.88 to $79.16.

Wells Fargo shares rose from $48.88 to $79.16. Dividend income and reinvestment: Over the holding period, the stock paid a cumulative $13.73 per share in dividends, and those cash payments were assumed to be reinvested.

Reinvestment mattered. The original $10,000 bought 204.58 shares at the outset, but the ending share count rose to 268.36. That increase in share ownership helped amplify the effect of the stock’s later price gains, illustrating how dividend reinvestment can compound returns over time.

Why Dividends Matter in Bank Stocks

For large bank stocks, dividends often represent a meaningful portion of long-term shareholder return. Wells Fargo is no exception. Mature financial institutions generally generate earnings through spread income, fee income, and credit intermediation rather than through rapid top-line expansion. As a result, a portion of shareholder value creation frequently comes through cash distributions.

That dynamic is particularly important over a 10-year period. Even when share-price performance is uneven, steady dividends can cushion returns and, if reinvested, increase future participation in any recovery or subsequent advance. In this case, dividend reinvestment added materially to the ending value by increasing the number of shares held.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.80 per share, WFC has a current yield of approximately 2.27% using the cited share price of $79.16.

Yield on cost provides a different perspective. It measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the starting price of $48.88 per share, the current $1.80 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of 4.64%.

In concise terms:

Current yield: Annual dividend divided by today’s share price.

Annual dividend divided by today’s share price. Yield on cost: Annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost is useful for illustrating how income can grow relative to an investor’s entry price, though it does not replace current yield when evaluating the stock’s present income profile or valuation.

What the 10-Year Holding Period Suggests

The Wells Fargo example underscores a broader principle of buy-and-hold investing: long-term outcomes are often shaped less by short-term market moves than by the cumulative effect of earnings power, dividend policy, and time. A decade is long enough for compounding to become visible, yet still short enough for entry valuation, business disruption, credit conditions, and regulation to matter.

For bank stocks specifically, the quality of a long-term result is usually tied to several recurring drivers:

Net interest income and the interest-rate environment

Credit quality and loan-loss trends

Capital return capacity, including dividends and buybacks

Expense discipline and operating efficiency

Regulatory constraints and franchise stability

A 10-year buy-and-hold return can therefore look attractive in hindsight while still having included substantial interim volatility. That is one reason total-return analysis is more informative than focusing on price change alone.

“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport