“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about an investment than day-to-day price moves. For Regency Centers Corp (NASD: REG), a 20-year buy-and-hold period starting in 2006 produced a positive total return, with dividends accounting for a significant share of the outcome. That makes REG a useful case study in how real estate investment trust returns are often built not just through price appreciation, but through recurring cash distributions and disciplined reinvestment over time.

From 05/08/2006 through 05/07/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Regency Centers grew to $28,000.28 with dividends reinvested. The annualized return over that period was 5.28%, for a cumulative total return of 180.06%.

REG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/08/2006 $10,000



05/08/2006 $28,000



05/07/2026 End date: 05/07/2026 Start price/share: $62.70 End price/share: $77.86 Starting shares: 159.49 Ending shares: 359.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $45.60 Total return: 180.06% Average annual return: 5.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,000.28

What the 20-Year Regency Centers Return Shows

The headline result is straightforward: Regency Centers delivered a respectable positive return across a full market cycle that included the global financial crisis, the long post-crisis recovery, the pandemic-era shock to retail real estate, and the subsequent normalization period. The path was unlikely to have been smooth, but the ending value demonstrates the importance of looking at total return rather than price alone.

Price appreciation by itself was modest. The share price rose from $62.70 to $77.86 over the period, an increase of roughly 24%. The much stronger total return came from dividends and the compounding effect of reinvesting those dividends into additional shares. Starting shares of 159.49 grew to 359.69, more than doubling the share count. That increase in ownership is the clearest evidence of how much reinvested income contributed to the final result.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividends Mattered So Much

For a REIT such as Regency Centers, dividends are not a side consideration. They are a core part of the investment case. REITs typically distribute a large share of taxable income, which means a meaningful portion of long-run shareholder return often comes from cash payouts rather than multiple expansion or rapid earnings growth.

Over the 20-year period shown above, Regency Centers paid $45.60 per share in dividends. When those distributions are reinvested, they purchase additional shares on each ex-dividend date, creating a compounding effect that can materially change long-term results. In this case, the difference between looking only at the stock price and looking at total return is substantial.

The mechanics are simple:

Cash dividends increase the investor’s overall return even when share-price gains are moderate.

Reinvested dividends add incremental shares over time.

Those additional shares can then generate their own future dividends.

Over multi-year periods, that reinvestment effect can become a major driver of ending value.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.02 per share, REG has a current yield of approximately 3.88% using the ending share price of $77.86.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2006 purchase price of $62.70 per share, the current $3.02 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 4.82%.

That figure is lower than the current market yield because the ending share price is above the original purchase price, but the concept remains useful. Yield on cost illustrates how an income stream can evolve over time for a long-term holder, especially when a company sustains or grows its dividend through changing economic conditions.

How to Interpret REG’s Long-Term Performance

Regency Centers is an equity REIT focused on shopping centers, with a portfolio historically oriented toward grocery-anchored retail. That matters because necessity-based retail has generally been viewed as more resilient than discretionary retail formats, particularly during periods of economic stress. Even so, REIT performance remains sensitive to interest rates, property-level fundamentals, tenant health, occupancy trends, rent spreads, and access to capital.

A 5.28% annualized return over 20 years is neither exceptional nor disappointing in isolation; the more relevant point is what generated it. The data suggest that REG functioned primarily as an income-plus-compounding investment rather than a high-growth equity story. Investors evaluating similar REITs should therefore focus on the durability of cash flows, balance-sheet quality, leasing strength, and dividend sustainability, not simply the stock’s starting and ending price.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Regency Centers in 2006 grew to $28,000.28 by 05/07/2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 180.06%, equal to a 5.28% annualized return.

Share-price appreciation alone explains only part of the result.

Dividends were a major contributor, with $45.60 per share paid over the period examined.

The ending share count more than doubled because of dividend reinvestment.

Long holding periods do not eliminate risk, but they can make the true sources of return easier to identify. In Regency Centers’ case, the 20-year record underscores a basic point: for REIT investors, total return is often a story of income, reinvestment, and patience more than headline share-price gains.

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis