Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

LLY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2005 $10,000



03/28/2005 $284,588



03/26/2025 End date: 03/26/2025 Start price/share: $52.75 End price/share: $826.76 Starting shares: 189.57 Ending shares: 344.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $50.53 Total return: 2,745.50% Average annual return: 18.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $284,588.54

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $284,588.54 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,745.50% (something to think about: how might LLY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Eli Lilly paid investors a total of $50.53/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6/share, we calculate that LLY has a current yield of approximately 0.73%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6 against the original $52.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.38%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers