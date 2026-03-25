“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This well-known quote from Warren Buffett highlights the importance of time horizon when approaching any equity investment. A disciplined investor is forced to ask a simple question at the outset: could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years, and remaining comfortable even if markets were shut down for an extended period?

For long-term, “buy-and-hold” investors, what matters most is not the short-term volatility that inevitably occurs, but rather the cumulative effect of price appreciation, dividend income, and the power of compounding over the long haul. Looking back five years to March 2021, investors evaluating an allocation to Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) may have been considering precisely this type of multi-year commitment. The figures below illustrate how that decision would have played out for a hypothetical 10,000 dollar investment.

CB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/25/2021 $10,000



03/25/2021 $21,887



03/24/2026 End date: 03/24/2026 Start price/share: $158.91 End price/share: $325.61 Starting shares: 62.93 Ending shares: 67.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.63 Total return: 118.92% Average annual return: 16.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,887.03

As the calculations show, the five-year holding period produced an annualized total return of 16.96%, turning a 10,000 dollar allocation made on 03/25/2021 into approximately $21,887.03 by 03/24/2026. On a cumulative basis, that equates to a total return of 118.92%, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the period. For investors who were able to look past interim volatility, the reward for patience was substantial.

Importantly, this performance was delivered during a period that featured a broad range of macroeconomic and market conditions — from the recovery phase following the COVID-19 shock, through a sharp rise in interest rates, elevated inflation, and periodic concerns about insurance losses tied to natural catastrophes. The fact that CB delivered strong total returns across such a varied backdrop underscores the resilience of its business model and balance sheet.

The results above were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which models a dividend reinvestment plan and assumes that each dividend payment is reinvested at the closing price on the applicable ex-dividend date.

The Role Of Dividends In Chubb’s Total Return

Over the five-year period, Chubb Ltd returned a total of $14.63 per share in dividends. That income stream represents the second key component of total return, in addition to the share price appreciation from $158.91 to $325.61. When dividends are reinvested, each payment buys incremental shares, which in turn generate their own dividends and participate in any subsequent price gains. Much like watering a tree, this process of reinvestment can quietly but meaningfully enhance long-term outcomes.

On a share-count basis, a starting position of 62.93 shares grew to 67.23 shares by the end of the period solely through dividend reinvestment. That increase of more than four shares may appear modest in isolation, but over longer horizons the compounding effect can become an important driver of wealth creation, especially for businesses that pair consistent dividend growth with durable earnings power.

Current Yield Versus Yield On Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.88 per share, we calculate that CB offered a current dividend yield of approximately 1.19% on the share price prevailing at the end of the period. While that headline yield is relatively modest compared with high-yield equities, the more informative metric for long-term holders is often “yield on cost.”

Yield on cost measures the annual dividend received per share against the original purchase price. Expressing the current annualized dividend of $3.88 relative to the initial $158.91 per-share price produces a yield on cost of roughly 2.44%. In other words, the investor is now receiving an annual cash return of about 2.44% on the original capital committed, solely in the form of dividends.

This distinction illustrates why dividend growth matters. Over time, a company that consistently raises its payout can transform what appears to be a modest starting yield into a much more attractive income stream relative to the investor’s initial cost basis. For investors with multi-decade horizons, a portfolio of steadily growing dividend payers can ultimately generate a level of cash flow that bears little resemblance to the starting yield figures observed at purchase.

Chubb In A Long-Term Portfolio Context

Chubb is one of the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurers, with a diversified portfolio spanning commercial and personal lines, accident and health coverage, and reinsurance. Its scale, underwriting discipline, and strong capitalization have historically supported a record of profitable growth and allowed the company to return capital to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases.

Fundamentally, insurers like Chubb generate value in two primary ways: through underwriting profits (the difference between premiums collected and claims plus expenses paid) and through investment income earned on the float — the pool of premiums held before policyholder obligations are ultimately paid. In environments where interest rates are higher, the investment income component can become a meaningful tailwind for earnings, complementing disciplined risk selection and pricing.

The 2021–2026 period featured several factors that were broadly supportive for well-managed insurers, including stronger pricing in many commercial lines and a significantly higher yield environment for fixed income portfolios. Against that backdrop, Chubb’s share price advance and the contribution from dividends combined to generate the robust long-term outcome shown above.

Of course, the future path of returns remains uncertain, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Prospective investors will want to monitor a range of company- and sector-specific variables, including catastrophe exposure, reserve adequacy, competitive dynamics, and the trajectory of interest rates and credit markets. Nonetheless, the recent five-year period offers a concrete case study in how a high-quality insurer can compound shareholder capital over time.

For investors considering where CB shares might trade over the next five years, the historical record is not a forecast, but it does serve as a useful reference point. A disciplined focus on underwriting, capital allocation, and risk management has historically been central to Chubb’s ability to navigate cycles and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

A Final Perspective On Diversification

Individual stocks such as Chubb can play a valuable role in a diversified portfolio, particularly for investors seeking exposure to the insurance industry and to companies with a track record of disciplined capital management. That said, even the strongest single-name stories should typically be evaluated within the broader context of asset allocation, risk tolerance, and investment objectives.

In that spirit, it is worth closing with one more piece of investment wisdom:

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle

For some investors, a broad-based index fund or diversified basket of dividend-paying equities may be the preferred way to compound wealth over time, with individual positions like CB serving as satellite holdings around a core, low-cost portfolio.