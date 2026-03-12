The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. That discipline tends to emphasize business quality, balance-sheet strength, and the ability to grow cash flows and dividends across economic cycles.

In that context, we examine how such a long-term strategy would have worked out for investors in Pentair PLC (now a U.K.-domiciled, NYSE-listed industrial manufacturer) (NYSE: PNR) over the past decade. Pentair is a global water and fluid solutions company, with products spanning residential and commercial water treatment, pool equipment, filtration systems and a range of industrial flow technologies. The business is generally viewed as a beneficiary of long-term trends in water quality, infrastructure investment and energy-efficient equipment.

Our hypothetical investor commits capital in early 2016 and simply holds, with dividends reinvested, through early 2026.

PNR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/14/2016 $10,000



03/14/2016 $31,467



03/11/2026 End date: 03/11/2026 Start price/share: $33.97 End price/share: $90.87 Starting shares: 294.38 Ending shares: 346.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.62 Total return: 214.62% Average annual return: 12.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,467.07

The above analysis shows that the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.15%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,467.07 today (as of 03/11/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 214.62%, demonstrating the power of compounding when both price appreciation and dividends are allowed to work over an extended period.

Over this span, Pentair navigated multiple market environments, including the late-stage bull market of the 2010s, the COVID-19 shock and subsequent recovery, an inflationary and rising-rate regime, and evolving demand across its key end markets such as residential pools and water treatment. The stock experienced periods of material volatility within that window, but a purely long-term, buy-and-hold investor who reinvested dividends would have captured the full effect of the company’s earnings growth and strategic repositioning.

Beyond share price change, another component of PNR’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Pentair PLC of $8.62/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a powerful way to compound returns, as each cash distribution is used to purchase incremental shares, which in turn generate their own dividends. For the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on ex-date is used.)

That reinvestment effect is visible in the share count: an initial 294.38 shares grows to 346.23 shares over the period, even though the investor never adds new capital. Roughly 18% of the ending share balance therefore comes from dividends being turned into additional ownership rather than from fresh cash. In a company that is able to sustain and gradually increase its dividend, this mechanism can meaningfully enhance long-run total return compared with taking the dividends in cash.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.08/share, we calculate that PNR has a current yield of approximately 1.19%. While that headline yield is modest compared with higher-yielding sectors such as utilities, telecoms or REITs, Pentair has historically placed more emphasis on dividend growth and capital investment than on an elevated current payout ratio. Over time, this approach can be attractive to investors seeking a balance of income and capital appreciation rather than income alone.

Another interesting datapoint we can examine is “yield on cost” — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.08 against the original $33.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.50%. That means an investor who bought in 2016 is now collecting a dividend stream that amounts to 3.50% annually on the original outlay, even though the current indicated yield on the prevailing share price is only about 1.19%. For long-term holders, growing yield on cost can be a useful way to assess the income-generating progress of an equity investment.

From a fundamental perspective, Pentair has used the past decade to refocus its portfolio on water solutions and more profitable flow and filtration technologies, divesting non-core operations and pursuing bolt-on acquisitions in areas such as smart water management and connected pool systems. These moves, alongside productivity and pricing initiatives, have supported margin expansion and earnings growth, which in turn have underpinned both share price performance and the company’s ability to maintain its dividend record.

It is also worth noting that Pentair is part of the cohort often referred to by income-focused investors as “dividend aristocrats” or long-tenured dividend growers on U.S. exchanges, reflecting decades of uninterrupted annual dividend payments and, in many cases, consistent annual increases. For investors aligned with Buffett’s preference for durable franchises that reward shareholders through both cash returns and compounding of retained earnings, that kind of dividend history is an important qualitative signal.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results. Pentair’s future returns will depend on a range of factors, including macroeconomic conditions, housing and construction trends, infrastructure and water-related regulation, competitive dynamics, input costs and management’s capital allocation decisions. The most recent decade nonetheless provides a concrete illustration of how a disciplined, long-term holding period in a cash-generative industrial business can translate into robust total returns, provided an investor is willing to stay invested through market cycles rather than attempting to time entries and exits.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett